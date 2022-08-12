Motorola X30 pro with 200 MP Camera and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor gets launched

Lenovo owned Motorola has launched its new flagship smartphone Moto X30 Pro in China. The Moto X30 Pro debuted along with Moto Razr 2022 smartphone. The main highlight of the smartphone includes 200MP primary camera alongside flagship snapdragon processor. The Moto X30 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor along with many other important features.

Motorola X30 pro features

The Motorola X30 pro offers a 6.73 inch FHD+ pOLED display which provides a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The display is 10-bit panel and the refresh rate is 144Hz.

In terms of camera, the smartphone offers a 200MP primary Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor that is accompanied by OIS. Apart from 200MP camera, the triple rear camera consists of 50MP ultrawide shooter along with 12 MP telephoto unit. The main 200MP camera captures pictures at 12.5 MP resolution, which is set as a default. However, it can take photos till 200 MP resolution. The front camera is a 60 MP selfie unit.

The smartphone is paired by a 4500 mAh battery and supports 125W charging. The device also supports 50W wireless charging. In terms of other connectivity options, the device offers 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and much more. Security option on the device includes an in-display fingerprint reader.

Price

The Motorola X30 pro is offered in three variants- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage, and 12GB RAM + 512 GB. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant costs CNY 3699 (Approx. Rs 43,600) while the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant costs CNY 4,199 (Approx. Rs 49,600). On the other hand, the 12GB RAM + 512 GB variant costs CNY 4,499 (Approx. Rs 53,150).

We do not have any official confirmation from the side of Motorola on whether or not this smartphone will be launched in India. In India, the company has recently launched Moto G62 5G.