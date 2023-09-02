Motorola to launch Moto G54 in India on September 6, Check design and specs

Motorola will launch Moto G54 Android smartphone in India on September 6. The smartphone manufacturer launched Moto G84 smartphone in our country yesterday (September 1). Motorola has revealed the important specifications of the upcoming smartphone on its official X account. It is however unclear what the device will be priced at.

Specifications

The Moto G54 packs a 6.5 inch 120Hz FullHD+ display with a punch-hole. The selfie camera is placed in the punch-hole. It is expected that the front camera will be a 16MP sensor. On the back, the smartphone get a dual camera setup. The primary camera is a 50MP camera with OIS while the secondary camera is a 8MP ultrawide sensor. The secondary camera will be used as macro and depth camera.

Moto G54 gets Android 13 out of the box and will be upgraded to Android 14 very soon. The device gets three years of security updates. The smartphone gets Dimensity 7020 SoC onboard and paired with up to 12GB RAM. The storage available on the smartphone will be up to 256GB.

The other highlights of the smartphone include 6000mAh battery capacity with 33W charging. The finger-print scanner is placed on the side of the smartphone and there is a IP52 certification too. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound. In terms of 5G support, we get support for 14 bands in India.

Colours and Availability

Moto G54 will be available in three attractive colours- Mint Green, Pearl Blue and Midnight Blue. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart as well as on Motorola’s official website. Apart from that the device will be available on leading retail outlets too.