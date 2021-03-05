New Delhi: Motorola has finally revealed the launch date for Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power in India. The much awaited devices of the Moto G line-up were teased by the company through their social media platform Twitter on Friday.

According to Motorola India, the Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power Plus smartphones will be launched on March 9, 2021 on 12pm on Flipkart. The company claims the devices as ‘Asli All Rounders.’ The smartphones will provide near-stock Android 11 experience, ThinkShield security, long-lasting battery and high resolution cameras, mentioned Motorola through a tweet.

The smartphones were already launched in Europe and were expected to launch in India soon. Speaking about the specifications Moto G10 Power will feature feature 6.5-inch HD+ display and will be powered by Snapdragon 460 processor. Users will get a 4GB RAM along with 128 GB storage on the device. The phone will have triple camera setup (48 MP+8 MP+2 MP) on the rear along with an 8 MP selfie camera.

The Moto G30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Snapdragon 662 processor. The device gets 6 GB RAM and has 128 GB of internal storage. The phone will feature a triple camera setup (64 MP+8 MP+2 MP) on the rear along with a 13 MP selfie camera. Both the smartphones house a 5,000mAh battery. While the G10 supports 10W charging, the G30 supports 20W charging.

(Source: India Today)