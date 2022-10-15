Motorola to launch its next entry level smartphone Moto E22s on October 17, Check details

Motorola is all set to launch its next entry-level smartphone Moto E22s this month in India. The company will launch the Moto E22s on October 17 while the sale of the smartphone will begin from October 22, 12 PM. The sale will go live on Flipkart as well as other retail stores across the country, said Motorola.

The company revealed important details of the smartphone before its launch in India. The E22s gets a 6.5” IPS LCD screen which supports 90Hz refresh rate. The resolution is HD+ (1600 x 720) while the screen-to-body ratio is 89.03 percent. A Mediatek Helio G37 SoC powers the smartphone while offering Android 12 out of the box. In terms of RAM, the device gets 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Additionally, memory expansion is possible with the help of memory card up to 1TB.

In terms of power, a massive 5000mAh battery on-board ensures that you do not have any issues while completing day to day tasks. The device gets a USB-C port and supports 10W charging. A 10W charger is provided in the box.

The camera department is handled by a dual rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 16MP sensor (f/2.2, 1.0µm) while the secondary camera is a 2MP (f/2.4, 1.75µm) depth unit. Various shooting modes on the camera include Photo Panorama, Night Vision, Pro Mode, Dual Capture Photo, Live Filter etc. In terms of video recording, users get Time-lapse and Dual Capture Video and much more. Similarly, a single 8MP (f/2.0, 1.12µm) front camera is housed in the punch hole display.

The fingerprint sensor is present on the right side of the smartphone and users get face unlocks option too. The dimensions of the smartphone are 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm while the weight is 185g. The device gets an IP52 Water-repellent design too. Connectivity features include 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS and much more. There is not much clarification on the price of the smartphone but we assume it be around Rs 10,000.