Motorola ThinkPhone to launch very soon, company terms it ‘Business-grade upgrade’

Motorola is all set to launch its next premium smartphone in the form of Motorola ThinkPhone very soon globally. The company has officially teased the launch of the smartphone on its official Twitter handle. We expect that the smartphone will be launched in the global annual tech event which is scheduled between January 5 and January 8. The company has teased the upcoming launch through an image.

From the teased image we can see a red button on the side of the smartphone. Just above the red button of smartphone we can observe an antenna line. The frame of the smartphone appears to be metal. However, the company has not revealed any significant details about the smartphone. The frame of the smartphone appears to be flat. The ‘ThinkPhone by Motorola’ branding on the smartphone is reflected at the lower back corner of the device.

The Motorola ThinkPhone will be the first smartphone of the series to get launched and it will be focused more on productivity. Even though the company has not revealed anything about the features, there are various rumours about the specifications of the smartphone. When it comes to the front, the smartphone features 6.6-inch OLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate. The front camera of the device is expected to be 32MP and is housed in a punch hole (just like majority of Motorola phones).

The back camera of the device features a triple rear camera setup and includes a 50MP main camera. The other cameras include 13MP ultrawide camera and 2 MP depth sensor. The device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor under the hood. In terms of the RAM, the device will support up to 12GB. On the other hand, the storage of the smartphone will be up to 256GB.

In terms of battery, we can expect up to 5000mAh battery and 68W fast charging support. Wireless charging of 15W is expected on the device. Meanwhile Android 13 OS is expected to be offered out of the box for the smartphone.