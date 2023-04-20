Motorola teases the upcoming Razr 2023 smartphone, to offer multiple upgrade

Motorola has teased the Motorola Razr 2023 smartphone ahead of its official launch. The company has teased the smartphone on Weibo platform and the upcoming foldable device seems promising.

According to recent reports, the Motorola Razr 2023 will offer a 144Hz refresh rate against 120Hz refresh rate of the current device. In terms of display, the smartphone will offer 6.7-inch display which supports 1080p.

In terms of processor, the device will offer a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. However, there is a possibility of the smartphone offering Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 processor. In terms of battery, the device will offer a 3500mAh battery offered in the current Moto Razr or a smaller 2850mAh capacity battery.

Some reports have revealed that a smaller battery in the smartphone will result in fitting a larger outer screen.

On the other hand, the name of the smartphone is undecided. The company might name the smartphone as Razr+ 2023 or Razr Pro or Razr Ultra.