Motorola Signature 27 unveiled with 200MP telephoto camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6

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Motorola Signature 27 has been unveiled at the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit keynote. The Motorola Signature 27 is the first smartphone to feature the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

The device’s name Signature 27 has been derived by taking the last two digits of the year it is scheduled to launch that will be 2027.

The device comes with an ArcticMesh cooling system that includes a vapor chamber that is 40 percent larger than the one used in the previous generation.

Motorola has also promised seven years of OS updates for the Signature 27. However, it didi not revealed the OS details.

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The handset seems to sport four cameras at the rear end. Out of the four, one is a 50MP Sony LYT 910 primary rear sensor with support for 3.5 degree OIS and another is a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. Meanwhile the details about the remaining cameras have been revealed yet.

The camera system also houses a flash at the rear. The device sports the branding of B&O at the camera module. This came as Motorola has a partnered with Bang & Olufsen for audio. As the Signature 27 is the first product from the collaboration with the company hence, the B&O symbol.

The Motorola Signature 27 will be available in Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Olive colorways, with both variants featuring a unique textured finish on the rear panel.

The phone will be available globally later this year, with the exact launch date, complete specifications, and pricing set to be revealed soon.

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