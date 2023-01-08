Motorola releases Jio True 5G support for these smartphones in India; Check list here

Motorola has rolled out Jio True 5G support update for ten of its eligible devices in India on January 4. The Jio’s True 5G support is being rolled out via a software update across its entire 5G portfolio.

The eligible Motorola smartphones include Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, Moto G62 5G, Motorola Edge 30, and Moto G82 5G. The eligible models include three range – premium, midrange, and budget, and they all include 5G chipsets.

The Lenovo-owned brand claims to have “the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands.” Aside from 5G connectivity, the new Motorola 5G models include top-tier hardware and software features that will help to ensure the smooth delivery of a secure and extensive 5G network.

Motorola Jio True 5G support: List of eligible devices

The list of Motorola 5G devices enabled with Reliance Jio’s – True 5G (SA) mode in India includes the following:

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Moto G62 5G

Motorola Edge 30

Moto G82 5G

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Moto G71 5G

Moto G51 5G

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion.

The company has claimed that its smartphones provide an exceptionally reliable, optimized, and fast 5G experience. The smartphones will give True 5G experience with support for up to 13 5G bands across price points.

With the Jio True 5G support, Jio users with eligible Motorola devices can access truly unlimited 5G internet under the Jio Welcome Offer in areas where 5G has or is being rolled out.

Jio True 5G is currently available in more than 60 cities, districts, and regions including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The telecom operator aims to provide 5G across India by December 2023.