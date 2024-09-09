Motorola Razr 50 launched in India, Gets MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC and costs Rs 49,999

Motorola has launched another foldable device in the form of Motorola Razr 50. Unlike many other foldable smartphones in the market the device is not way out of reach. The device has an offer price of Rs 49,999 and can be actually considered as an affordable smartphone. The foldable smartphone will be available for pre-booking starting from tomorrow i.e. September 10.It will be available on Amazon India, Motorola India website as well as Reliance Digital from September 20.

Price

The price of the smartphone is Rs 64,999. However it gets a discount offers of Rs 5000 for a limited time. To make the deal sweeter, there is bank offer of Rs 10,000 from many leading banks. This makes the effective price down to Rs 49,999.

Specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 foldable smartphone gets a 6.9-inch FlexView Full HD+ pOLED LTPO display (2640 x 1080 pixels). The refresh rate of the device is 120 Hz while the peak brightness is 3000 nits. The outer display is 3.6-inches and is pOLED in nature. It offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC with 4nm process and is coupled with a Mali G615 MC2 GPU for Graphics. It gets a sole variant and gets 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Camera-wise, the Razr 50 gets a 50MP primary camera with OIS and 13MP ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera is a 32MP shooter and can be used for taking video calls and selfies. There is a side-mounted fingerprint on the device and it gets IPX8 rating for water resistance.

When it comes to Operating System, the device runs on the Hello UI based Android 14 and 3 years of OS updates. The device offers a 4200 mAh battery along with 33W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Despite being a foldable device, the Razr 50 weighs only 188g. It gets dual SIM support and this includes an eSIM. Colour options for the device are Koala Grey, Beach Sand, and Spritz Orange.

