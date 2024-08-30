Motorola Razr 50 is expected to launch in India on September 9, Details inside

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was launched in India in July and now the vanilla version i.e. Razr 50 will be joining the family. According to the latest report, the Motorola Razr 50 ultra will be launched early next month.

The company has announced that the Razr 50 will be launched in India on September 9. The device will be available on Amazon as well as on the official website of the company. It has been tested that the device will offer a big 3.6” external display and will also let you use Gemini AI from Google.

When it comes to specifications of the device, the Motorola Razr 50 gets an inner display of 6.9-inch. The resolution of the device is 1080×2640 while the refresh rate is 120Hz. The peak brightness of the device is 3000 nits. Speaking about the external display, we get a 3.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness is 1700 nits.

Speaking about the processor of the device, we get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC at the core. It is paired with 8/12 GB of RAM. On the other hand, the storage on the device is 256 GB or 512GB.

On the camera front, the Motorola Razr 50 gets a 50MP primary camera coupled with OIS and 13MP ultrawide camera. The front camera on the device is 32MP and should be ample for selfies and taking video calls. There is a 4200 mAh battery on the device and it supports 30W wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging.