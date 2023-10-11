Motorola Razr 40 launched in the US as Moto Razr, Check Specs

Motorola Razr 40 has been launched in the US market. The smartphone is available in the US and Canada markets as the Moto Razr. The URL of Motorola’s website for these regions shows the smartphone as Motorola Razr Gen 3.

For those who are unknown, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra had been launched in the US markets as the Razr+ earlier this year. The availability of the Motorola Razr provides an affordable option for users who do not want a Motorola Razr 40+ due to budget reasons.

Speaking about the specifications of the Motorola Razr we get a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen (inner) and 1.5-inch (back) screen. The back screen offers all the basic notifications of the device.

The smartphone offers a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor with 8GB of RAM. The storage on the device is 256GB. On the battery front, a 4200mAH battery is present on the device. In terms of OS the device will offer Android 13 out of the box and will also support 33W fast charging/5W wireless charging.

In terms of camera, Motorola Razr offers 64 MP primary camera. The other camera is a 13MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera of the smartphone is a 32MP camera.

For the US, the Motorola Razr is priced at $699.99 in Sage Green, Summer Lilac, Vanilla Cream, and Cherry Blossom colors. However, in the Canadian market, Motorola Razr is priced at CAD999.99 and will be sold in Sage Green color only. The users do not get any colour options here.