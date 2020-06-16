Motorola One Fusion+ with quad camera setup, 5000mAh battery launched

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Tuesday launched new midrange smartphone ‘Motorola One Fusion+’ featuring quad-camera system along with massive 5000mAh battery for Rs 16,999 in India.

The phone will be available in two colour options – twilight blue and moonlight white. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting 12 noon on June 24.

The smartphone features 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) notch-less display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi pixel density.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 730G, which is an octa-core chipset, clocked at 2.2GHz, with Adreno 618 GPU. Assisting the processor is 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The phone sports a quad-camera array on the rear, with an LED flash. The setup includes a 64MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device also has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

The device runs on stock Android 10 and there is also a dedicated Google Assistant button that can be triggered in a single tap.

The connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE.