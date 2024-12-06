Motorola now offers Edge 50 Neo, Razr 50 Ultra in new Mocha Mousse color option

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo and Razr 50 Ultra smartphones are now offered in Mocha Mousse color option. This comes after Pantone announced its Color of the Year 2025 i.e. Mocha Mousse. The color option is basically a brown paint job.

“For years, Motorola and Pantone have celebrated the Pantone Color of the Year, which reflects cultural trends happening around the world. Sophisticated and lush but not pretentious, The Pantone Color of the Year 2025, Mocha Mousse, extends our perception of the color brown. It transforms the shade from humble and grounded to aspirational and luxe. Infused with subtle elegance and earthy refinement, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse presents a discrete yet tasteful touch of glamor,” said the official blog post of Motorola.

Specs of the devices are the same as original variants. We have mentioned the specs below.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo gets a Dimensity 7300 chipset. It gets 6.4” display that offers a high resolution LTPO 120Hz panel. The device gets a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera along with a 10MP telephoto module (3x). The other camera is a 13MP ultra wide camera while the selfie camera is 32MP camera. The device is quite sturdy as it gets IP68 and MIL-STD-810H along with vegan leather. The device gets a 4310 mAh battery along with fast charging of 68W. The wireless charging on the device is 15W.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The device has 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. The foldable phone features a 4-inch LTPO pOLED cover display with 1,080×1,272 pixels with up to 165Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The frame is made of aluminium and the rear part has a Vegan leather coating. It sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) LTPO pOLED inner display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 413ppi pixel density.

When it comes to camera specs, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is equipped with a dual outer camera setup- 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

The foldable phone also features a 32-megapixel camera on the inner display. The camera setup supports different shooting modes and different AI-powered tools like action engine, auto smile capture, and gesture capture, according to the company.