Motorola Moto S50 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 50MP camera unveiled

Motorola has now introduced the Moto S50 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC in the Chinese market. The company had launched the Moto S50 neo in June. When it comes to specs the Motorola Moto S50 is powered by a Dimensity 7300 SoC that is powered by Android 14 OS and gets 12GB of RAM along with 512GB of storage.

The Android device gets a 6.36” LTPO pOLED display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The resolution of the display is 2670×1272 and it gets HDR10+ support. The peak brightness is 3000 nits. When it comes to camera specs, the device gets a punch-hole 32MP selfie camera that should be enough for selfies and receiving video calls. The fingerprint reader is under the display and offers biometric authentication.

When it comes to rear camera specifications, the Motorola Moto S50 gets a triple camera setup at the back. The primary camera is 50MP camera (Sony IMX896) while the ultrawide is 13MP (123 degrees) and a 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) camera.

In terms of battery specs, the device gets a 4310 mAh battery that gets 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The device gets an IP68 rating water and dust resistance. The specs of the device are quite similar to the Edge 50 Neo and this means that the device is a rebadged device. While the Edge 50 Neo is for the International market, the Moto S50 is a China-exclusive variant.

Colour options on the Moto S50 are three while the memory configurations are 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. They are priced at CNY2199 and CNY2499 respectively.

