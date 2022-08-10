Motorola ‘moto g32’ launched in India at Rs 12,999

Motorola on Tuesday launched a new affordable smartphone — moto g32 — in the latest G-series in India. The budget friendly smartphone features a full HD+ display with stereo speakers and is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Lets check its price, features, and specifications below:

Moto g32 Price, Availability

The new smartphone is available in a single 4GB+64GB storage variant at Rs 12,999 on both online and offline platforms. It comes in two colour variants — mineral gray and satin silver. The handset will be available for purchase on Flipkart from August 16th. You can get a Rs 1250 discount by buying it through HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

“Despite being an affordable smartphone, the moto g32 comes with a near-stock Android 12 and focuses on security and privacy with its remarkable ThinkShield for mobile protection feature that ensures enhanced protection from threats to the device,” the company said in a statement.

Moto g32 Specifications, Features

The device features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with DCI-P3 Colour Gamut and support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is packed with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology. It houses triple cameras on the back a 50MP rear camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the device has the Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor which has an Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4x and 128GB of internal storage that is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 33W Turbopower charger.

The company said that the smartphone also offers IP52 water-repellent design, a side-mounted fingerprint reader to unlock smartphones faster, and more.

The smartphone runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. The phone also comes with an assured update to Android 13 and guarantees three years of security updates.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual SIM, GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.