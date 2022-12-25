Motorola Moto G13 design leaked ahead of launch

The design of the Motorola Moto G13 has been revealed ahead of its official launch. Some leaked renders of the Moto G13 have revealed the design of the smartphone. The smartphone received NBTC certification earlier this month.

The renders of the Moto G13 were leaked by MySmartPrice, which show off the phone’s design from the front and back.

As per the leaked renders, the Motorola Moto G13 will sport a punch hole in the center of the display. It houses a rectangular camera module at the back that includes a LED flash and two cameras. It also has text that reveals the primary camera uses a 50MP sensor.

The Moto G13 features the volume rocker and power button at the right-side frame. While the bottom has a USB-C port. The source doesn’t reveal what CPU the Moto G13 has under the hood, but now that its render has leaked, you can expect the rest of its details to surface soon. The device is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery.

The exact launch date of the device has not been announced yet. However, Motorola is expected to globally launch its entry-level Moto G13 next year in various markets. It will likely be a budget-friendly smartphone offering.

Moreover, the Moto G13 was spotted on the BIS certification site earlier, which hinted that it would launch in India too.