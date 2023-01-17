Motorola Moto Buds 600 ANC Earphones with Google Assistant launched: Price, specs

Motorola has launched a new Moto Buds 600 ANC truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The new TWS earphones is an upgrade from the company’s previous model, and are claimed to provide better sound clarity and call quality, along with support for active noise cancellation.

The earbuds can now be purchased separately by customers, the company announced on Wednesday.

Moto Buds 600 ANC price

Motorola previously offered the Moto Buds 600 ANC TWS earbuds as part of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion package. The Moto Buds 600 ANC is priced at $149.99 (around Rs 12,400) in the US. It is offered in two colour options: Winetasting and Jet Black. However, the company has not made any announcement regarding the availability of the earbuds in India yet.

Moto Buds 600 ANC specifications, features

The earbuds are designed with a stem and slightly slanted pods on top. They are equipped with silicone ear tips to ensure that active noise cancellation works properly. The charging case has an oval shape with rounded edges. The charging box has a physical button for pairing mode in the centre of the vacant space on one side.

The highlight of the Moto Buds 600 ANC is that it can be paired with two devices simultaneously. It was made possible thanks to the multipoint technology. The earbuds support Google’s Fast Pair technology, which allows them to appear immediately on a compatible Android device. The earbuds also support Google Assistant, which can be accessed by long-tapping them. It comes with a mono mode that lets the user use just one earbud while the other is charging in the case.

The Moto Buds 600 ANC’s battery can last up to 26 hours when used with the charging case. While the charging case includes a USB Type-C port for wired charging, the Moto Buds 600 ANC also supports wireless charging. The earbuds also have an IPX5 rating for water resistance, according to the Motorola.