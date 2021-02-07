Motorola Likely To Add Moto G40, Moto G10, Moto G30 In Moto G Series, Know Expected Price, Specifications Details

Lenovo-owned mobile manufacturing company Motorola is reportedly working on adding three handsets in its Moto G series.

As per leaks, the new phones in the G series will be Moto G10, Moto G30, and Moto G40.

The three phones are codenamed as Motorola Ibiza, Motorola Capri, Motorola Capri Plus.

Moto G40 Price And Specification (expected):

German Blog TecknikNews reports suggest that Motorola’s new G series smartphone codenamed Ibiza will be officially launched as Moto G40. And it was tipped to be launched in February.

Motorola will be launching new 5G smartphone in India and that would be the Motorola Ibiza aks Moto G40 as it is tipped to have 5G connection, tipped Tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter.

As per the tipster, the phone will likely feature a 90Hz IPS LCD display. As per processor, the Moto G40 will reportedly be powered with a new 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series SoC, Android 11.

The phone may sport a triple camera setup on the rear end, and will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

However, the company has not confirmed anything about the launch of a new phone in the Indian market as of yet.

Moto G10 specifications (expected)

The leaked render suggests that the Moto G10 codenamed as Motorola Capri will pack a 6.5 inch display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The phone will likely be powered by the snapdragon 460 SoC.

The Moto G10 may have a 4GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB international storage.

The Moto G10 could expectedly feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras. For selfies, the phone will sport an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The phone is likely powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will also have a water drop-style notch, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port.

The phone is expected to cost EUR 149.99 (around Rs. 13,100) and may launch in Iridescent Pearl and Aurora Grey colour options.

Moto G30 price, specifications (expected)

The Moto G30, codenamed Motorola Capri Plus, will likely feature the Snapdragon 662 SoC and a triple camera set up.

As per the tips, the phone will have a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a glossy finish in the back panel.

The Moto G30 is tipped to have a 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it can be expandable using a microSD card.

The triple camera set up of the phone will likely sport a 64-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel depth and macro cameras. On the front, the phone is tipped to feature an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

The Moto G30 may cost EUR 179.99 (around Rs. 15,700) and is tipped to launch in Phantom Black and Pastel Sky colour options.

(Sources: NDTV Gadgets 360)