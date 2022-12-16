Motorola launches new Moto X40 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 165Hz display; Check price, specification

Motorola has launched the new Moto X40 as the successor to the Moto X30 in China on Thursday. The Moto X40 features 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Moto X40 competes against the likes of the recently launched Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11, and Vivo X90 in the market.

Read on to know what the device offers out of the box.

Moto X40 specifications

The Motorola Moto X40 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate. The display features 10-bit colours, HDR support, and an integrated fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 13 OS with MY UI 5.0 skinned on the top.

Under the hood, the Moto X40 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device is equipped with a three-dimensional liquid cooling system.

Talking about its design, the phone has a centre-aligned punch-hole camera cutout and curved edges. It sports a triple rear cameras at a small rectangular camera module that houses a 50MP main sensor with OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto unit. For selfies and video calls, it has a 60MP snapper at the front. The smartphone packs support for 4K HDR video recording and there is a horizontal lock feature while clicking action scenes.

The Moto X40 is IP68-certified dust and water-resistant. The smartphone also has Dolby Atmos-supported stereo speakers.

The smartphone packs a 4,600mAh battery unit that supports 125W wired and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include dual SIM, 5G, WiF 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-frequency GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Moto X40 Price

The Moto X40 is available in Smoky Black and Tourmarine Blue colour options. The smartphone is priced at RMB 3,399 (around Rs 40,386) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models costs RMB 3,699 (around Rs 43,951) and RMB 3,999 (around Rs 47,516) respectively. The top-end 12GB + 512GB variant carries a price tag of RMB 4,299 (around Rs 51,080 ).