Motorola launches Moto Tab G62 in India, Offers Snapdragon 680 processor and 7700 mAh battery

Motorola has launched its latest Tablet- Moto Tab G62 in India today. Like its smartphones, the Moto Tab G62 in Flipkart exclusive and will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform. The Tab is available in two variants- Tab G62 and Tab G62 LTE. While the sale of the Tab G62 is live on the platform, the Tab G62 LTE will go on sale from August 22.

Price

The Moto Tab G62 is the Wi-Fi-only version and can be purchased at just Rs 15,999. However, the Moto Tab G62 LTE (with SIM card slot) can be purchased at Rs 17,999.

Specifications

The key specifications of the Tab G62 include a powerful Snapdragon processor, stunning 2k display, Dolby Atmos audio, custom Android 12, sleek metal design, and uninterrupted battery life.

A 10.61-inch display (TDDI LCD) offers a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and offers realistic images and stunning visuals. The narrow bezels of the tab make viewing from any angle pleasant. The Snapdragon 680 processor is paired with a 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of the Camera, the Tab G62 offers a 8MP camera at the front and 8MP camera at the rear. The sensors available on the device include Accelerometer, Ambient Light sensor, Hall Sensor, Vibrator, and Gyroscope. There is only provision of a single SIM on the device (LTE model only). The battery capacity is 7700 mAh and a full charge offers up to 12 hours of connectivity. The Tab G62 comes with Android 11 out of the box.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, 4G VoLTE, GSM, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type C 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-fi version 802.11, and much more. A dedicated memory card slot is present on the Tab in order to offer additional memory.

The warranty offered on the device is 1 Year while the warranty on the battery and accessories is 6 months.