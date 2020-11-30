New Delhi: Motorola on Monday launched its new mid-price range smartphone ‘Moto G 5G’ for Rs 20,999 in the India market.

The smartphone will be available in two colours, volcanic grey and frosted silver, starting December 7 exclusively on Flipkart, the company said.

The device can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 19,999 with the Rs 1000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

“The new Moto G 5G is yet another powerful testimony to the brand’s commitment to making future-ready technology accessible to all”.

The device comes packed with a 6.7-inch Max Vision HDR10 display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with 6B RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP primary camera. The device has a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery, which claims a long life on a single charge.

“Fuel up fast with TurboPower 20W charging that gives you 10 hours of power in just 15 minutes,” the company said.

