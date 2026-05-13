Motorola launches it’s first-ever book-style foldable smartphone -Razr Fold in India

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Motorola, the Lenovo-owned brand, has launched it’s first-ever book-style foldable smartphone the Razr Fold in India on Wednesday. The brand unveiled the foldable device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026) in March. This marks the company’s entry into the foldable market in India.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset along with an 8.1-inch internal display and a 6.6-inch cover screen. The device has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. The Motorola Razr Fold runs on Android 16-based My UX.

Specifications:

Display:

6.6-inch LTPO pOLED cover display(1,080×2,520 pixels resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness)

8.1-inch inner LTPO pOLED display (2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 6,200 nits peak brightness, Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) protection)

Processor:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with Adreno A829 GPU

Battery:

6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging

Storage:

16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Camera:

Triple rear camera system (50-megapixel Sony LYTIA primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera).

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Two front cameras (32-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter on the inner display)

Camera features:

Video recording up to 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps

Connectivity:

5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port

Dimension: 160.05×73.6×10.04mm when closed and 144.47×160.05×4.7mm when opened

Weight: 243g

Motorola Razr Fold Price in India, Availability

The Motorola Razr Fold price in India starts at Rs 1,49,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs 1,59,999. The brand has also introduced a FIFA World Cup 26 Collection of the foldable, at a range of Rs 1,69,999.

The Motorola Razr Fold is available in two shades that are called as Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colour options. It can be purchased via Flipkart and select retail stores across the country.

The company has also listed some launch offers such as a Rs 10,000 instant bank discount, or an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Customers can also choose to buy the device through no-cost EMI options up to 18 months on select banks.

As promotional offers, Motorola is offering a one-time free screen replacement for customers who purchase the foldable till June 20. The customer can use that offer to replace screen for free in a period of one year from the date of purchase.

Jio users can avail of offers on a plan worth Rs. 449. This includes a three-month JioHotstar subscription, 5,000GB of storage with the Gemini Pro plan, and additional cashback and offers from brands like Tira, Ajio, and EaseMyTrip.

Also Read: Realme 16T to launch in India on May 22: Key specs, and design revealed