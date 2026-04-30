Motorola launches 2026 Razr 70, Razr 70 Plus, and Razr 70 Ultra

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Motorola has launched the new 2026 versions of the Razr, Razr+, and Razr Ultra. However, it has only been announced for the North American market. These will arrive in the internationally as the Razr 70, Razr 70 Plus, and Razr 70 Ultra, respectively later.

Motorola Razr 2026 / Razr 70

The base model of the 2026 Motorola Razr 70 features a 6.9-inch main folding LTPO AMOLED screen that has a 1080×2640 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000-nit peak brightness. It also has a 3.6-inch LTPS AMOLED cover display with 1056×1066 resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 1,700-nit peak brightness.

Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 7450X SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256/512GB of expandable UFS 3.1 storage.

For cameras, the device gets a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP snapper for selfies at front.

It packs a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. The device is IP48 certified for dust and water resistance. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola Razr+ 2026 / Razr 70 Plus

The Razr+ is equipped with a 6.9-inch “LTPO Extreme AMOLED” screen with 1084×2640 resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 3,000-nit peak brightness, as well as a 4-inch LTPS Extreme AMOLED screen with 1272×1080 resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 2,400-nit peak brightness.

It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The camera system comprises a 50MP main shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 32MP selfie snapper. Keeping the lights on is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor here too, an IP48 rating, and Android 16 on board.

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Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 / Razr 70 Ultra

The king of the pack sports a 7-inch Extreme AMOLED internal screen with 1224×2992 resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 5,000-nit peak brightness, as well as a 4-inch 1272×1080 cover display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3,000-nit peak brightness.

It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has a 50MP main camera with a LOFIC sensor and OIS, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP selfie camera. There’s an IP48 rating here too, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 68W wired, 30W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. It runs Android 16 like the entire family.

Pricing and availability

You can get the Razr 2026 for $799.99 in the US. Pre-orders start on May 14 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola. It will be available at Boost Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Verizon, Visible, Xfinity Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi Wireless, and Cox Mobile on May 21. This phone will be available for purchase in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America as the Razr 70 “in the coming months”.

It will be offered in Pantone Hematite, Pantone Bright White, Pantone Sporting Green, and Pantone Violet Ice.

The Razr+ 2026 is priced at $1,099.99 and will also go on pre-order on May 14 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola. It will become available at AT&T on May 21, with subsequent availability at T-Mobile “in the coming months” – that’s also when it will make it to other regions as the Razr 70 Plus. This device will be offered in Pantone Mountain View.

Finally, the Razr Ultra 2026 will cost $1,499.99 when it goes on pre-order at Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola on May 14. This one will be available universally unlocked on May 21, and will then make it to other parts of the world in the coming months as the Razr 70 Ultra. It can be bought in Pantone Orient Blue and Pantone Cocoa shades.