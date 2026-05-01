Motorola introduces Signature and Buds 2 Plus with Swarovski crystals

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Motorola has extended the Brilliant Collection in collaboration with Swarovski with the launch of Motorola Signature and the newly launched Moto Buds 2 Plus. The newly launched special Brilliant Collection Motorola Signature and Moto Buds 2 Plus feature Crystals by Swarovski and are offered in a vibrant Pantone Violet Indigo finish. Motorola says the devices showcase a silk-inspired finish.

unveiled a wide range of devices, including the new Razr 70 series, Moto G87, Moto G47, Moto G37, and Moto G37 Power. Alongside these launches, the company has also expanded its Brilliant Collection with new additions.

Motorola rolled out the Brilliant Collection in August 2025 in collaboration with Swarovski.

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The Signature model features a rear panel adorned with 20 amethyst Swarovski crystals arranged in a 3D quilted pattern.

Meanwhile, the Moto Buds 2 Plus feature crystals on the Motorola logo on the charging case as well as on the stems of the earbuds, with a total of 65 hand-placed crystals, according to Motorola.

Notably, the specifications and features remain unchanged from the standard versions.

Motorola has confirmed that the Brilliant Collection editions of the Signature and Buds 2 Plus will roll out in the coming weeks across select markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The devices are already listed on the official Motorola online stores in the EU and the UK.