Motorola G54 design and specs leaked ahead of official launch in India

It seems that Motorola is expected to launch a new smartphone of the G-series in India very soon. Even though the official launch date of the smartphone is not known yet, the latest report has revealed the design and expected specifications of the smartphone. The upcoming smartphone has been codenamed ‘Cancun 5G’ and will be offered in multiple colours.

According to the latest report by The Tech Outlook, we get a scoop about the upcoming Motorola device.

The Motorola Moto G4 will get a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that will get 20:9 aspect ratio. The display gets a 120Hz refresh rate too. In terms of camera, we get 50MP dual camera setup with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). On the other hand, the selfie camera on the device is 16MP. The storage on the device is 256GB and can be expanded up to 1 TB. On the other hand, the RAM offered on the device is 16MP. On the OS front, the smartphone will be offered with an Android 13 OS.

When it comes to battery, we get a 5000mAh battery with fast charge technology. Some of the other important features offered on the smartphone include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, Moto Spatial Sound and many others.

The smartphone is also expected to offer a water-repellent design. The device will get a punch-hole cutout for selfie camera too. The rear camera setup is present on a square shaped module that is present on the top left side of the smartphone. The Motorola logo is present on the centre of the back. In terms of buttons, the power and volume keys are present on the right side. The SIM slot is present on the left side. It is expected that the bottom will offer 3.5mm headphone jack, charging slot and speaker.

We expect Motorola to reveal details about the smartphone at some point in near future.