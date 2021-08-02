Motorola Edge S Pro teased ahead of launch in a promotional video, May feature these specifications

Leading smartphone manufacturer Motorola is all set to launch the successor of Motorola Edge S Pro very soon. The smartphone is expected to be the successor of Motorola Edge S. However, prior to the release of the smartphone, Motorola has teased the Edge S Pro through a promotional video. The promotional video was shared on Weibo (Chinese micro blogging site) and shows the slim form factor of the device. The smartphone will also feature the company’s ‘Ready for’ technology along with some other interesting features.

The Motorola Edge S Pro will be unveiled in China on August 5. Prior to the device’s unveil; some of the specifications of the smartphone have also been shared on Weibo.

It is expected that the Motorola Edge S Pro will feature a 50X zoom camera along with 5G support. The camera of the device will be a triple camera setup. The primary camera will be a 108MP camera, along with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. The telephoto lens offers a 50X zoom. In terms of battery backup the device is packed with a 4500mAh battery. The battery might support a fast charging of 30W.

The thickness of the smartphone is 6.99mm while the weight is 163 grams. The Edge S Pro can be launched in China as rebranded Motorola Edge 20 Pro. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro and has been unveiled in the global market along with Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Lite.

At present Motorola Edge+, the company’s premium smartphone of Edge series in India is priced at Rs 64,999. The smartphone is offered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.