Lenovo-owned mobile manufacturing company Motorola has launched a special edition of the Motorola Edge S smartphone in China. The phone is called Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition.

The new variant of the mid-range Motorola phone comes in a single colour and storage configuration of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The interesting thing is that the price of new phone is less than the pre-existing variant.

The company launched the Motorola Edge S in January this year.

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition price, availability

The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,600) for the lone 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

The new variant of the mid-range Motorola phone has gone on sale in China and is available for purchase from the official website and JD.com.

The phone will also be available for sale from offline Lenovo stores in China.

Also Read: Motorola Rolls Out Android 11 Update For Motorola One Action Smartphone

Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition specifications

The Motorola Edge S Pioneer Edition has the same specifications as the other Motorola Edge S variants.

The device features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The phone runs Android 11 OS with MyUI on top.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The device has IP52 splash-resistant build.

For photos and videos, it sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth snapper, and 2-megapixel time-of-flight sensor.

At the front, the phone has a dual camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor to capture selfies.

The handset is backed by a packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.