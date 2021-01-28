Motorola Edge S launched, this is the first 5G phone to come with Snapdragon 870 processor, know price and features

Motorola has launched the Edge S and is the first 5G smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s new processor Snapdragon 870. This phone has a 6.7 inch IPS LDD display and has a strong 5000 mAh battery. It has a 64 megapixel camera on the back panel.

Motorola Edge S Price:

Motorola Edge S has just been launched in China and is priced at 1999 yuan (about 22,590 rupees). This price offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory Whereas 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory will cost from Rs 27070 to Rs 31 thousand. This phone is available in three color variants, which are emerald light, snow and mist. The company has not given information about how long it will be launched in other markets.

Motorola Edge S specification:

Motorola Edge S will have a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display and Full HD Plus display. This display supports 90 Hz and HDR10. This phone can get Snapdragon 870 processor and up to 8 GB RAM for multitask.

Motorola Edge S Other Features:

This phone of Motorola has a 5000 mAh battery, which comes with a 20 watt fast charger. It has a side moundet fingerprint scanner. Also, it has a 3.5 mm jack. This phone comes with IP52 rating so that it can withstand water showers easily and will not deteriorate even after that.

Motorola Edge S Camera:

Talking about camera setup in Motorola Edge S, a dual selfie camera has been given on the front, in which one will get 16 megapixel camera and the other 8 megapixel camera. Talking about the back panel, it has a quad camera setup, which has a 64 megapixel primary camera and the secondary camera is 16 megapixels, which is an ultrawide camera. It has a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a 3D time-of-flight sensors. Also, dual LED flash lights have been given in it. This phone can record 4K videos.

(Source: jansatta.com)