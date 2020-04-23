Motorola edge+, edge smartphones launched, India pricing soon

New Delhi: Amid the COVID-19 times, Motorala has launched two flagship smartphones edge+ and edge with powerhouse 5G performance, dynamic and immersive display and largest battery on any 5G phone on the market.

In the US, the new edge+ will be available exclusively on Verizon, starting May 14 for $41.66 a month for 24 months, the company said in a statement late Wednesday, adding that India launch date and pricing will be announced soon.

The 6.7-inch Motorola edge+ houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform that provides 25% faster performance than previous generations, has 12GB of Micron DDR5 memory with 30 per cent increased max bandwidth and lower battery drain.

An innovative 5G antenna array will connect users with both mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies for global 5G compatibility and future speeds over 4Gbps.

“You can connect to Wi-Fi 6, the new blazing-fast standard for Wi-Fi, for even outstanding internet speeds while using less power,” claimed the company.

“With motorola edge+, we are bending the display like never before. Our brand new Endless Edge display wraps nearly 90-degrees around both sides of the device and stretches 6.7 inches to create an immersive viewing experience,” it added.

With a 90Hz screen refresh rate, the screen boasts exceptionally smooth movement so every scroll and swipe looks amazing.

According to the company, Motorola edge+ has the loudest, most powerful stereo speakers in a smartphone ever, plus precision tuning for professional-quality sonic performance and deeper, fuller sound.

The 108MP sensor main camera is the highest resolution ever included in a smartphone, and is physically nearly three times larger than the 12MP sensors used on predecessor flagship smartphones.

With Quad Pixel technology, this sensor has 4x the light sensitivity to capture incredibly clear and crisp photos in all lighting conditions.

“The versatile triple camera system gives you a lens for every shot. Capture more from far away with high-res optical zoom on the 8MP telephoto lens, snap more of the scene with our 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, or get up close and personal with Macro Vision,” said the company.

Motorola edge+ with near-stock Android 10 allows users to record in 6K for incredible high-res videos. It has 5000mAh battery into this device, the largest battery of any 5G phone on the market.

Motorta edge has the same 6.7-inch Endless Edge display and audio experience as motorola edge+. This phone also packs powerhouse sub-6 GHz 5G performance, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 mobile platform, a 4500mAh battery, and a versatile triple camera system that features a 64MP main lens, 16MP ultra-wide lens with Macro Vision, and an 8MP telephoto lens.