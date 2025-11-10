Motorola Edge 70 Ultra specifications leaked ahead of launch, will get Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

Advertisement

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is likely to launch soon and the device might be powered by upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, revealed latest leak. The company had launched Motorola Edge 70 globally and the device is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is the successor to last year’s Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

Specifications (according to leak)

According to a leak by tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) on X, the unannounced Motorola Edge 70 Ultra will feature an OLED screen with 1.5K resolution. The device is expected to be powered by unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Qualcomm is likely to launch the above mentioned chipset around this month end.

Advertisement

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is likely to offer a periscope telephoto camera. The device is expected to be a competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air.

The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra will sit above the Motorola Edge 70 in the hierarchy. The Edge 70 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The device offers Android 16 out of the box. The Edge 70 packs a 4,800mAh battery and 6mm in thickness

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra will offer upgrades specs if compared to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra gets a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED display with 2712 x 1220 Pixels. The front display gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection while the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The device is paired with 12GB RAM and internal storage of 512GB.