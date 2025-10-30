Motorola Edge 70 spotted on European websites, likely to launch soon

Advertisement

The Motorola Edge 70 is likely to launch soon in Europe and the device has been spotted on European websites. Motorola has listed the Edge 70 smartphone on its official Polish and German websites, initially reported GSMArena.

For those who are unknown, the Motorola Edge 70 is the global variant of the Motorola X70 Air.

Specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 offers a 6mm thick body with 160mm length. The weight of the device is 159grams. The body gets certification for MIL-STD 810H standards. The Edge 70 is offered in three colour variants- Gadget Grey, Lilly pad, and Bronze Green.

The slim smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The device offers Android 16 out of the box. Despite being 6mm thick, the Edge 70 packs a 4,800mAh battery. The battery backup is up to 29 hours for video and 66 hours for music playback.

In terms of charging, the Motorola Edge 70 supports 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The device gets 6.67-inch pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The resolution is 2712×1220 pixels.

When it comes to photography, the Edge 70 gets dual 50MP camera system. This includes 24mm f/1.8 wide angle and 12mm f/2.0 ultra-wide sensors. The front camera gets a 50MP sensor. There is a single configuration of the smartphone and it is 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

