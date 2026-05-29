Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ specs revealed ahead of India launch on June 4

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Motorola is set to launch the Edge 70 Pro+ in India on June 4, 2026. The device is the most premium model in the lineup. The Edge 70 Pro+ will be the latest addition to the Motorola Edge 70 lineup that already has the Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, and Edge 70 Pro.

Ahead of the scheduled launch, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ specifications have been confirmed on it’s official website.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display (2772×1272 pixels) with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 5200 nits.

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Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage. The handset will run Android 16 out of the box and is confirmed to receive three years of Android OS upgrades along with five years of security patches.

It has a 50MP Sony’s LYTIA 710 with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide and macro shooter, a periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, up to 50x Super Zoom. At front, it has a 50MP autofocus selfie camera.

The upcoming Motorola phone has a 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W wired, 15W wireless, 10W wireless reverse, and 5W wired reverse support. In terms of dimension, the phone is relatively slim at 7.19mm to 7.34mm in thickness.

It also has in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, Dolby Atmos, and ThinkShield security protection. It is rated IP68/IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.