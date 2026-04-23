Motorola Edge 70 Pro launches with Dimensity 8500 Extreme SoC, Check price, specs

Advertisement

Motorola has launched the all new Edge 70 Pro as it’s latest smartphone offering in India on Wednesday. The smartphone has a starting price of Rs 38,499. It will be the latest addition to the Edge 70 line up, which already contain the Edge 70 that was unveiled last year, and Edge 70 Fusion, launched in early March,.

The device is packed with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, and a 50MP Sony Lytia 710 primary sensor. A 6,500mAh battery powers the device.

Specifications

It features a plastic frame and is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that offers a Full-HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. The screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display has a punch hole cutout at the upper center that houses a 50MP camera for selfies. The selfie camera also has the auto focus feature.

The Edge 70 Pro runs Android 16 out of the box and is promised three years of Android OS updates, along with security patches.

Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

Advertisement

At the back, the Edge 70 Pro features a 50MP Sony Lytia 710 primary sensor with OIS, paired with a 50MP ultrawide unit. There’s also a multispectral sensor and an LED flash.

The handset packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 90W wired charging and 5W wired reverse charging support.

Other specifications include an IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance rating, MIL-STD 810H certification, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. For connectivity, the phone offers dual 5G support, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, and GPS.

The device measures up to 7.29mm in thickness, and weighs around 190g.

Price

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro has a price tag of 38,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant, and Rs 41,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is available in three colour options of Pantone Lily White, Pantone Titan, and Pantone Tea shades. The smartphone will go on sale starting from April 29. Customers can buy the device through Flipkart, the official Motorola India online store, and offline retail outlets.