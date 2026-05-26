Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ launch date and features

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Motorola has announced the launch date of Edge 70 Pro+ and has recently confirmed the design, color options and features of the phone. When this model will be launched it will join the series of e Edge 70, Edge 70 Pro, Edge 70 Fusion, and Edge 70 Fusion+ in India.

Motorola has revealed the design of the phone. The device features a powerful periscope telephoto system equipped with optical zoom capabilities. Utilizing a state-of-the-art Sony LYTIA 710 image sensor, the system is backed by advanced AI processing to deliver sharp, high-quality images and a maximum zoom reach of 50x.

According to an X post, posted by Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will debut in India on June 4.

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Stunning Inside out✨

Introducing the new motorola edge 70 pro+, where luxurious Collections™️ finishes meet flagship experiences inside and out. Launching 4th June on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW and leading retail stores.#motorolaIndia #motorolaEdge70ProPlus pic.twitter.com/LIcO0fDKhs — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 24, 2026

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