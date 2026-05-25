Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India launch tipped for June

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The Motorola company may soon launch its new premium smartphone, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, in India.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is expected to arrive in June. Could come with several upgrades over the previous Motorola Edge series models. It may feature a curved OLED display with a high refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. The phone is also expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset, which could offer faster performance and better battery efficiency.

It is likely to focus on camera improvements as well. Reports say it may include an upgraded rear camera setup with advanced AI-powered photography features for better low-light and portrait shots with this model.

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Apart from performance and cameras, the phone is also expected to come with charging support, a premium glass design, and a near-stock Android experience, which Motorola phones are known for, like the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+.

While the company has not officially confirmed the launch date yet, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ has already started appearing in leaks and certification listings, hinting that an announcement could happen soon.

With the Motorola Edge series, the Motorola company appears to be targeting users looking for a flagship smartphone experience in the premium segment without extremely high pricing, for the phone