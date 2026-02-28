Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ launch next week: Key specs and renders surface

Advertisement

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion series is scheduled to launch next week. The leaked renders showcased its FIFA-themed version, which should also go official soon.

Recent reports have suggested that the upcoming Motorola Series will also include Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+. Ahead of it’s launch, the key specifications and the official looking renders of the device was recently leaked.

The leaked renders show cased the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ in four palettes. Moreover, the back panels will have a “nylon and linen-inspired” design.

Additionally, the source claims that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ will feature a 6.78″ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The other key specification detail we know is that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+’will have a 7,000 mAh battery with 68W charging support and sport three 50MP snappers for primary, ultrawide, at the rear and one for selfies at front. The smartphone will be IP68 and IP69-rated.

