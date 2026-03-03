Motorola Edge 70 Fusion debuts with smart AI features, India price reveal soon

Advertisement

Motorola has unveiled its latest premium offering – the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company claims that the latest device is a fusion of bold design, advanced materials, and smart technology.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion price

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion sports a sleek look with a quad-curve design with the front glass curving into the back panel. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 platform and sports a 6.8-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 5,200 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It comes in Pantone-validated colours.

The phone is backed by a 5,200mAh battery that supports up to 68W TurboPower charging. The company claims it is capable of offering up to 39 hours of use. For audio enhancement, the device has Dolby Atmos and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio support.

It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810H standards for durability.

The Edge 70 Fusion has also a triple camera module that features a 50MP main Sony LYTIA 710 sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities and a 122-degree field of view. At the front, it comes with a 32MP camera with the ability to shoot 4K video.

Along with image enhancements, MotoAI also offers a slew of other uses. The system can understand on-screen content and suggest helpful actions through a feature called Next Move. Users can generate playlists using Playlist Studio or create custom visuals with Image Studio, including wallpapers and stickers. The phone also responds to voice prompts such as “Catch me up” or “Remember this”, turning it into a smart assistant for organising information and improving productivity.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will roll out in select markets across Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

The phone is yet to be launched in India; however, the company has said that the India pricing will be announced on March 6.