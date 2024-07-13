Motorola Edge 5o Neo storage options, and other details leaked

Motorola is planning to launch a new Edge 50 Neo as the newest addition to the Moto Edge 50 series. The Lenovo sub-brand recently introduced the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Motorola Edge 5o Pro in the series.

The new Edge 50 Neo will be the successor to the Edge 40 Neo.

Ahead of any official confirmation about the device launch fron company, leaks have revealed the smartphone’s key features of the Edge 50 Neo.

Motorola Edge 5o Neo leaks storage and colours tiped

According to the latest leak reports, the Edge 50 Neo will be available in two storage variants and 4 shades. The storage variants will be 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The colour options will be Gray, Blue, Poinciana and Milk colours. The tipster states that some of these colour variants are also likely to be Pantone-certified.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Expected specs

There is no information about its specifications yet. But, we can check out the specs of its predecessor.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes with a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with up to 144 Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The display of the smartphone get the Gorilla Glass 3 protection and is dust and water resistance with IP68-rating.

Powering the Edge 40 Neo is the Octa-core MediaTek MT6879 Dimensity 7030 SoC based on a 6 nanometers process, paired with a Mali-G610 MC3 GPU for graphic-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the Motorola mid-ranger comes equipped with a dual camera setup to the back with a 50 MP main sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) and a secondary 13 MP ultrawide lens. At front of the phone, it gets a 32 MP camera which can used to take selfie and video calls.

The Edge 40 Neo is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB storage variant and Rs 25,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The Edge 50 Neo might be priced more than its predecessor.