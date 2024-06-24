Motorola Edge 50 Ultra goes on its first sale in India: Offered with discount of Rs 5,000, bank offers and more

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, which was recently launched in India, has gone on its first sale in the country at 12 PM today that is on June 24, 2024. The device is being offered with introductory offers that can cut down the price further.

The device features Android 14, 6.7 pOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and a 4500mAh battery.

The latest Motorola phone comes in an unique wooden rear panel that emits a pleasant fragrance.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Price and availability

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra price in India is set at Rs 59,999 for the single 12GB+512GB variant. The addition of the introductory discount brings the cost of the device up to Rs 5000. This will cut down the price of the device down to Rs 54,999.

The device can be bought at Rs 5,000 cheaper price by purchasing it an ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank card. The bank offers will effectively bring the price to just Rs 49,999.

You can buy the device through Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores like Reliance Digital.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra carries a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform processor for faster performance and boots the latest Android 14 operating system.

It features a a 6.7″ Super 1.5K (1220p) pOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 color space, peak brightness of 2500 bits, a touch rate of 360Hz in gaming mode, along with DC Dimming, and LTPS technology.

The body features a front made of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with an anti-fingerprint coating, a sandblasted aluminum frame, and a rear that can be either vegan leather or real wood. It is also IP68 water-resistant.

It comes with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which can be boosted by an additional 12GB, and offers 512 GB of built-in UFS 4.0 storage.

The device has a 4500mAh with 125W TurboPower fast charging, that is claimed to offer up to 40 hours. The 125W TurboPower charging can charge the device full in just under 7 minutes. It also supports up to 50W wireless charging and 10W wireless power sharing.

The device lets you click amazing pictures with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide angle with macro vision, 64MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a laser autofocus sensor. The selfie camera is a 50MP lens with multiple AI-driven features.

The phone also includes dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning and three microphones for superior audio quality. It has got fingerprint reader, face unlock, ThinkShield, and Moto Secure to keep your phone safe from wrong hands.

For connectivity, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra includes a USB Type-C port (USB 3.1 gen 2 compatible), DisplayPort 1.4, dual SIM (pSIM + pSIM), Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and a range of location services such as GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, and Galileo. The phone also supports a variety of network bands for 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G.

Sensors on the phone include proximity, ambient light (front), a 3-in-1 sensor (exposure, auto white balance, flicker), accelerometer, gyroscope, SAR sensor, and magnetometer (compass).

In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 161.09 x 72.38 x 8.59mm and weighs 197g.