Motorola Edge 50 Ultra gets launched in India, Check the launch offers on Flipkart

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone has been launched in India after almost two months of its official unveiling. The device is the most premium offering by the company in India and packs high-end features. Well, the design offered on the smartphone is also new and it includes an option for rear wood panels. There are multiple launch offers for the smartphone on Flipkart and this makes a great deal for those who are opting to buy it.

Offers on Flipkart

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is priced at Rs 54,999. There are a bunch of launch offers on Flipkart. Users can get 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. However, if you have an HDFC Bank Credit Card, you can get Rs 5000 off on Non-EMI transactions. If you are opting for EMI transactions you can get Rs 5250 off.

Similarly, if you are an ICICI Bank Credit Card user you can get Rs 5000 off on EMI transactions as well as Rs 5000 off on Non EMI Transactions. Speaking about No-cost EMI, it starts at Rs 4584/month.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra gets a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED display with 2712 x 1220 Pixels. The front display gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection while the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The device is paired with 12GB RAM and internal storage of 512GB. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC is almost an equivalent of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

When it comes to the camera, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra gets a triple rear camera unit. This includes a 50-megapixel primary lens (f/1.6), a 64MP 3x telephoto lens (f/2.4), and a 50MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.0). A 50MP autofocus lens is present on the front for selfies as well as for video calls. The Edge 50 Ultra is gets an AI-powered Photo Enhancement Engine, that fine-tunes images for improved clarity, highlights, shadows, colors, and more.

In terms of battery, the Edge 50 Ultra is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired Connectivity features on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi, USB Type C Port (USB 3.1 Gen 2), Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, GPS support, dual-SIM support and much more. Dimensions of the device include 72.38 mm, 161.09 mm, and 8.59mm ( width, height, and depth). The weight of the device is 197 grams.

