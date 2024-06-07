Motorola Edge 50 Ultra expected to launch in India very soon, Company teases it on X

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launch in India seems eminent as the company has teased about the device on its official X handle today. Various leaks had earlier revealed that the device was expected to launch in India but now it has been cleared. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to retain the same specifications that are offered by the device in the global market.

The company has teased that Nordic Wood variant of the smartphone on its official X handle. The other variants of the device include Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz. In India, Motorola offers the Edge 50 fusion as well as Edge 50 Pro. While the Edge 50 fusion/ Edge 50 pro are offered in the mid-range segement, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be offered as a premium offering by the company.

The specifications of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra (that launched globally) has been mentioned below.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra offers a 6.67-inch 1220p pOLED display. The display gets a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection while a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC powers the device. It is paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Edge 50 Ultra gets a triple camera unit at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 64MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. A 50MP autofocus lens is present on the front for selfies as well as for video calls. The Edge 50 Ultra is gets an AI-powered Photo Enhancement Engine, that fine tunes images for improved clarity, highlights, shadows, colours, and more.

In terms of battery, the Edge 50 Ultra is powered by a 4,500mAh battery which supports 125W TurboPower wired charging. There is also a 50W wireless charging offered on the smartphone.

This flagship smartphone from Motorola also offers Dolby Atmos stereo speaker system along with other connectivity features. Well, if you are worried about accidental spillage or contact with dust the smartphone will offer you a peace of mind as it is IP68 rated.