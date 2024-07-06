Motorola Edge 50 Pro is now available in vanilla cream colour variant

Motorola Edge 50 Pro which launched in India in April 2024 has now received a new colour variant. The device was originally launched in Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl colors. Now there is an addition of Vanilla Cream colour variant to the list.

Apart from the addition of new colour, the smartphone remains the same as earlier. From the hardware side, the device is just the same as earlier. In India, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants and that cost Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specs

Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone gets a fresh design that includes a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+ and offers Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

We get Android 14 OS with Hello UI out of the box. Users will get three years of Android updates along with five years of security updates on the device.

The smartphone offers a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset at the core and it is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. There is IP68 water and dust resistance protection on the device too.

When it comes to cameras, the device offers three cameras at the rear and it includes 50MP primary camera with OIS, 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. There are AI-powered features for the cameras and that include AI adaptive stabilisation and AI photo enhancement.

A 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging support is offered on the device. Users get 50W wireless charging support on the device. While the 125W fast charging support is available with top-end model the base variant includes a 68W charger in the box.