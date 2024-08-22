Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G vs Vivo V40: Which mid-range device should you opt for?

If you are planning for a smartphone that costs around Rs 35k and offers a great design as well as a value-for-money tag, two devices will come close to each other Motorola Edge 50 Pro as well as Vivo V40. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro had launched way back in April 2024 while the Vivo V40’s first sale was live a few days back. Both of the devices offer Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset at the core and the performance is similar. However, we are offering a comparative review of devices and this would help you to choose any one of them.

Display

Motorola Edge 50 Pro gets a very beautiful design that includes a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+ and offers Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Vivo V40 on the other hand offers 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that offers peak brightness of 4500 nits. The maximum refresh rate is 120Hz refresh rate, and touch sampling rate is 480Hz. Display-wise both the devices are close equals as both offer FHD+ resolution and aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen-to-body ratio on the Moto is 92.85 % while the V40 is 90.23 %. While both devices have punch-hole displays, the viewing experience is expected to be similar on the devices.

Processor and OS

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro offers a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset at the core and we get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. On the other hand, Vivo V40 has the same processor as well as graphics. However, the Moto Edge 50 Pro has better score is the AnTuTu benchmark. The Vivo V40 on the other hand has better single-core and multi-core performance than the Edge 50 Pro on Geekbench.

The OS on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is Android 14 OS with Hello UI. It also gets three years of Android updates along with five years of security updates on the device. This makes a lot of difference as the Vivo V40 gets a Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. The updates promised by the manufacturer are 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates on the device. There is IP68 water and dust resistance protection on both devices.

Camera

Vivo V40 offers a dual-camera setup on the back and that includes 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GNJ sensor with ZEISS optics and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is OIS on the primary camera. The front-facing camera is a 50MP shooter and does offer 4K video recording.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro gets three cameras at the rear and it includes 50MP primary camera with OIS, 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The device gets AI-powered features for the cameras and that includes AI adaptive stabilisation and AI photo enhancement.

Battery and charging

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro gets 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. On the other hand, the V40 offers a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Pricing

The Vivo V40 starts at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 41,999 and 12GB RAM/512GB storage option. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants and that cost Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999.

Verdict

The Vivo V40 is a better device if you need a bigger battery and a better camera. On the other hand, Motorola Edge 50 Pro offers a clean OS, faster charging, and camera features with AI.

Note: The ultimate choice is in the hands of buyers. They are free to choose Edge 50 Pro or the Vivo V40 based on their requirements.

Also Read: IQOO Z9s As Well As IQOO Z9s Pro Smartphone Announced For Global Markets