Motorola Edge 50 Neo will be launching in India, To offer 5 Android OS updates

Motorola has already launched more than half dozen smartphones in India and the manufacturer is not going to stop either. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo will be landing in India and that too this month itself. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo will be launching next Monday i.e. September 16. It will be available in multiple colour variants and will get 5 OS updates.

Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is relatively smaller than the other Edge 50 series devices and is 6.4” display that offers a high resolution LTPO 120Hz panel. The device gets a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera along with a 10MP telephoto module (3x). The other camera is a 13MP ultra wide camera while the selfie camera is 32MP camera.

The device is quite sturdy as it gets IP68 and MIL-STD-810H along with vegan leather. The device gets a 4310 mAh battery along with fast charging of 68W. The wireless charging on the device is 15W.

Well, the device gets a Dimensity 7300 chipset and that might be something uninteresting. However, the availibity of 5 successive OS updates on the device can be seen as a great aspect.

The device gets Android 14 out of the box. Motorola Edge 50 Neo launch will be on 16th September (12PM), 2024. It will have a 1 hour flash sale. The colour options that are available for the device are nautical Blue, Latte, Grisaille as well as Poinciana.