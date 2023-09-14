Motorola Edge 40 Neo launched in Global markets, India launch on September 21

Motorola Edge 40 Neo has been launched in global markets today. The smartphone is the third model in the existing Edge 40 series. The smartphone can be seen in three attractive colours including Black Beauty, Caneel Bay, and Soothing Sea and the prices start at €399 (approx. ₹35,320). The sale of the smartphone will start today in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) markets. On the other hand, Motorola Edge 40 Neo launch in India will be on September 21. It will be sold on the brand’s official website, Flipkart, and retail stores.

Features

The smartphone offers a 6.55-inch pOLED display, FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen has HDR10+ certification and it gets an under-display biometric sensor. The device offers water protection of IP68. The touch sampling rate is 360Hz. Speaking about the processor of the device it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC. The battery on the device is 5000mAh while the RAM is up to 12GB (LPDDR4X). We get storage of up to 256GB on the device as standard. In terms of OS, Android 13 is offered out of the box.

When it comes to camera specs, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo offers a 50MP main camera along with a secondary camera of 13MP. The primary camera comes with OIS while the secondary 13MP camera is the 120-degree ultrawide camera. The selfie camera on the device is 32MP and it is housed in a punch hole cutout. The rear panel is acrylic for the black colour variant while the other variants get vegan leather.

The connectivity features of the smartphone include 5G support, NFC, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi and much more. A 68W power adapter is offered in the box and can charge the battery up to 50 percent in 15 minutes. The smartphone gets 100 percent plastic-free packing.