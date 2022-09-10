Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion to launch soon in India, Check specs here

Motorola is all set to launch two Android smartphones in the Indian market on September 13. The smartphones are Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 fusion. While the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to be a flagship device offered by the company, the Motorola Edge 30 fusion will be a mid-range smartphone. While the Edge 30 Ultra is teased to offer the ‘World’s first 200MP camera’, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is teased as ‘World’s most elegant powerhouse’.

Both the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 fusion will be available for purchase via Flipkart as well as leading retail stores. Both smartphones have already been launched in the European market and their specifications are expected to be the same when they launch in India.

Expected features

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The upcoming flagship device offered by Motorola is expected to feature 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and might offer up to 12GB RAM. The storage of the device is expected to be up to 256GB. The Edge 30 Ultra is expected to run on Android 12 out of the box.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will offer Snapdragon 888+ 5G Processor to handle day-to-day tasks. Users will get 8GB RAM along with 128GB of storage space on the device. The display of the smartphone is 6.55 inches with 144 Hz refresh rate. When it comes to the rear camera setup, the device offers a 50MP camera system. On the other hand, the front camera is a 32 MP shooter that is capable of clicking high-resolution selfies.

A 4400 mAh battery is present under the hood and supports 68W TurboPower charging. The company claims that 10 minutes of charging will offer ample power to survive the day. A near-stock Android 12 OS in offered on the device. An in-display fingerprint sensor is present on the device for providing security.