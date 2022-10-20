Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM variant launched in India, available at a special price of Rs 56,999

Motorola has launched the top variant of Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in India. The top variant of the smartphone offers 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra top variant is available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart as well as at leading retail stores in India. Given the fact that Motorola launches 128GB storage smartphones in India, it is quite exciting to find out that the manufacturer has launched a 256GB variant.

Even though the MRP of the smartphone is Rs 64,999, users get the smartphone at Rs 56,999 for a limited period. Users also get an exchange benefit of up to Rs 23,500 on the smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Features

The flagship device offered by Motorola offers a 6.67-inch pOLED and HDR10+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12 GB of RAM. The storage of the device is up to 256 GB. The Edge 30 Ultra runs on Android 12 out of the box. In terms of camera, the device will offer World’s first 200MP primary camera. The rear camera setup offers a 50MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera along with a 12MP Portrait (Telephoto) Camera. Similarly, the 60MP Front Camera offers great selfies.

Under the hood, a 4610 mAh battery offers great battery backup and supports 125W TurboPower Charging. The company claims that 7 minutes of charging can offer ample power to survive a day on regular usage.

Other important features of the device include UFS 3.1 , corning gorilla glass 5 with anti-fingerprint coating, metal frame, IP52 water protection certification, turbopower 125W charging (or turbo power 125), 50W wireless charging, 10W wireless power sharing, 3 microphones, fingerprint on display, screen fingerprint reader, face unlock and thinkshield for mobile.

The sensors of the device include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, SAR sensor, magnetometer etc. Motorola promises 3 assured upgrades and 4 years of security updates.