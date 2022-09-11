Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo launched, Check price, specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo has been launched in the European market. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC and the Edge 30 Neo has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The Edge 30 Fusion has a polished metal frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shielding the front and rear panels. It comes with a 6.55-inch curved Endless Edge pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo price, availability

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a starting price pf EUR 599.99 (around Rs 50,000). This Motorola handset has gone on sale in Argentina, Brazile, and Europe in Aurora White, Cosmic Grey, Neptune Blue, Vegan Leather, and Solar Gold colours. The company will be releasing it in select markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks.

Similarly, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo price in Europe is set at EUR 369.99 (around Rs 30,000). It has been launched in Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, Ice Palace, and Very Peri colour options. The handset will be soon available in select Latin American markets in the coming weeks.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications, features

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion runs on Android 12 with the My UX interface and comes with a 6.55-inch curved Endless Edge pOLED full-HD+ display. The screen has a 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,100 nits of peak brightness.

It has a polished metal frame with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protecting the front and rear panels. It is rated IP52 for water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion sports a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor on the back with an inbuilt macro vision camera. Camera features include 4K videos recording at 30fps. It also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus.

This dual-SIM 5G smartphone supports up to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and a USB Type-C port . It has an under-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock technology. The handset is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.

The handset measures 158.48×71.99×7.45mm and weighs about 175g, whereas the Neptune Blue – Vegan Leather variant is 158.48×71.99×7.68mm in dimensions and weighs around 168g. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion features dual microphones and its dual stereo speakers support Dolby Atmos.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo specifications, features

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo runs on Android 12 with Motorola’s My UX interface on top and sports a 6.28-inch pOLED full-HD+ display with a 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

It features two microphones and dual stereo speakers enhanced by Doby Atmos technology and has an under-display fingerprint sensor along with face unlock technology for security.

This smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 13-megapixel ultrawide + macro sensor. The rear primary camera is capable of recording full-HD videos at 60fps. For selfies and videos, it flaunts a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It packs a 4,020mAh battery can that has 68W TurboPower wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging support. The Motorola Edge 30 Neo measures 152.9×71.2×7.75mm and weighs about 155g.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 5G with 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1 with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio technology. It has IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.