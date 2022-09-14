Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Ultra launched in India; Check price, specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Ultra have been launched as the premium mid-ranger offering from the company in India. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion smartphone comes with a 144Hz display, 50MP triple camera, a flagship Snapdragon processor, and more. While the Edge 30 Ultra offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, 60-megapixel sensor and 4,610mAh battery with 50W wireless charging support.

Let’s look at all the details of both the Motorola phones here:

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion India Launch

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion features a premium build with a metal frame, and a glass back panel with Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone features a 6.55-inch OLED Endless Edge Display with curved edges and slimmer bezels. The display also supports a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch response rate, up to 1100nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 color gamut. It also has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It has a 50MP f/1.8 main camera with OIS and omni-directional PDAF support onboard here. It is coupled with a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calls the device has a 32MP auto-focus punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

The Edge 30 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ chipset, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, NFC, and dual-SIM cards. It runs Android 12 with MyUI 4.0 out of the box.

The device packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast-charging support. There is no wireless or reverse wireless charging support like the Edge 30 Ultra onboard here.

The company has promised to deliver two years of software updates and three years of security patches to this device.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Motorola Edge 30 Ultra runs Android 12-based My UX skin. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with Edge Lighting technology that makes the specially designed edges on this device light up in different ways when it receives notifications and calls.

The display also has support for HDR10+, DCI-P3 colour space, a peak brightness of 1250nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage with Host-Aware Performance Booster 2.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sports a huge 200-megapixel Samsung sensor that is paired with f/1.9 aperture lens. This camera gets Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and combines 16 pixels into one 2.56μm Ultra Pixel that captures more light to deliver well-lit photos. The second camera in the unit is a 50-megapixel Samsung sensor that is coupled with an ultra-wide angle f/2.2 aperture lens. The camera uses Quad Pixel Technology, has 114 degrees field-of-view, and Macro Vision to capture macro shots. The third camera is a 12-megapixel Sony sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture telephoto lens that offers 2x zoom and captures portrait shots.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets a 60-megapixel sensor paired to f/2.2 aperture lens. It also uses Quad Pixel Technology.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G (13 Bands), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type-C port. The device also has an under-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and ThinkShield for mobile.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is backed by a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging, up to 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless power sharing. It gets IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone has dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, and Linear x-axis vibration.

The company has promised three years of OS upgrades (Android 13,14 and 15) along with 4 years of security updates. The phone measures 161.76×73.5×8.39mm and weighs 198.5g.

Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion costs Rs 42,999 in India. However, the company is offering it at a special launch price of Rs 39,999 for a limited period. The device comes in two color variants, namely Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold. It will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days starting from September 22.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra retails at Rs. 59,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option in India. It will go on sale in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colour options during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. You can get smartphone at Rs 54,999 as exclusive launch offer on Flipkart.