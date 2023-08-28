Motorola Edge (2023) renders leaked, offer a design similar to the Edge 40

Motorola has already launched the Edge 40 few months back across global markets including India. Recently, the renders of Motorola Edge 2023 were out and Pricebaba initially reported it. Even though not much is known about the device, it is expected that it will be either a part of the existing Edge 40 series or a completely new device.

According to the leaked image of the smartphone, we can observe that the Edge 2023 smartphone gets a design similar to the Motorola Edge 40. The smartphone features curved edges on the screen, camera island, lens and LED flash positioning in a similar way to the Edge 40. On close observation, you can observe that the device features a 50MP label on the primary camera. If the device is a mere rebadged version of the Edge 40, we might already know what we will be offered with.

Motorola Edge 40 Specs

The Edge 40 packs a 6.55” FHD+ OLED display that supports 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers 2400 x 1080 pixels while the maximum brightness is 1200 nits. A Mediatek Dimensity 8020 SoC powers the smartphone while Android 13 OS is offered out of the box. In terms of RAM, the device gets 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of power, a massive 4400mAh battery is present on the device and it supports 68W turbo power fast charging too. Users also get 15W wireless charging as well as 5W reverse charging on the device.

The dual rear camera setup handles the camera department. The primary camera is a 50MP sensor (f/1.4) with OIS while the secondary camera is a 13MP (f/2.2). The Secondary camera is an ultrawide camera and offers Macro Vision. A 32MP (f/2.4) front camera is housed in a punch-hole display. The rear camera can shoot videos in up to 4K UHD (30fps), FHD (60/30fps) while the front camera can shoot videos in up to 4K UHD (30fps), FHD (30fps).